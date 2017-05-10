Altercation Ends With Three In Hospital In Georgetown
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky Three people are in the hospital and one person is in police custody after an altercation in Georgetown. Police say that the fight started between two men near the top of the stairs of an apartment building.
