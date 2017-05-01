A generation of heroin orphans

A generation of heroin orphans

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Loudon County News

It was bedtime in the Flynn household but the kids were wide awake, excited by the arrival of CNN reporters to their colorful, crowded Kentucky home. The entry is crammed with bunk beds on one side and, separated by a bookshelf, a makeshift den with a desk and computer on the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Pres Donald J Trump 163,177
antifa 3 hr VuEIdzMJNcUmpY2Pp0aq 7
Bookstore at Patchen Village 4 hr Kevin FitzMaurice 5
Clinton excuses 4 hr ella 7
Real Estate Scams to Watch For 5 hr Pager 1
Have you been SCAMED by STEVE HALL, Referation ... (Aug '15) 5 hr Needmoschoolin 66
Strap play 6 hr just saying 3
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC