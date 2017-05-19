19-Year-Old Arrested For Attacking No...

19-Year-Old Arrested For Attacking Non-Republicans With A Machete On Kentucky Campus

Former Transylvania University student Mitchell W. Adkins has been charged with first-degree and fourth-degree assault, along with three counts of wanton endangerment after police say he attacked two people with a machete for their political affiliations. Adkins, 19, withdrew from the university in 2015 but returned to the campus' coffee shop Friday carrying a bag which held a machete and several knives, Lexington, KY., police Police Chief Mark Barnard said.

