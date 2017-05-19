19-Year-Old Arrested For Attacking Non-Republicans With A Machete On Kentucky Campus
Former Transylvania University student Mitchell W. Adkins has been charged with first-degree and fourth-degree assault, along with three counts of wanton endangerment after police say he attacked two people with a machete for their political affiliations. Adkins, 19, withdrew from the university in 2015 but returned to the campus' coffee shop Friday carrying a bag which held a machete and several knives, Lexington, KY., police Police Chief Mark Barnard said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Mart of Lexington (Sep '11)
|4 min
|Teddyrawlins
|21
|Mexicos Constitution States Clearly
|7 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|15
|Leggings and yoga pants
|30 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|33
|Kroger Field - Changes coming to Commonwealth S...
|32 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|35 min
|Pikeville Parent
|163,907
|antifa
|44 min
|VuEIdzMJNcUmpY2Pp0aq
|3
|auto sales
|1 hr
|carmat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC