Watch Awesome 2nd and 3rd Graders Sing "Good News" by Ocean Park Standoff
Callie Manor, the music teacher for Breckenridge Elementary in Lexington, Kentucky was moved by Ocean Park Standoff's hit "Good News," and thought it would be a great way to bring her students together. I teach at a low income, highly diverse school, where 16 different languages are spoken between our students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWM-FM Toledo.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unlimited towing $20 a month
|14 min
|citizen
|1
|This is it!!!!!
|48 min
|Paula
|7
|********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************
|1 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|224
|FBI, DOJ, Obama - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap o...
|1 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|33
|Obamagate: It's real and it's coming II
|1 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|4
|Where is Barry?
|1 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|94
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|352
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC