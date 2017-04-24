Walsh New Business Manager at PM Advertising
PM Advertising announced today the hiring of Caroline Walsh as business manager of the Lexington, Ky., agency. In this newly-created role, Walsh will work closely with PM's management team in the areas of new business development, project management, client communication and overall operational efficiencies.
