VHGF exits stake in Kentucky apartment complex

VHGF exits stake in Kentucky apartment complex

Read more: PE Hub

Virtua High Growth Fund has completed the sale of its interest in Patchen Oaks Apartments, a 192 unit apartment complex located in Lexington, Kentucky. In March 2016, VHGF purchased a minority interest in the Patchen Oaks property based on an equity valuation of $1,066,428.

