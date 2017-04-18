VHGF exits stake in Kentucky apartment complex
Virtua High Growth Fund has completed the sale of its interest in Patchen Oaks Apartments, a 192 unit apartment complex located in Lexington, Kentucky. In March 2016, VHGF purchased a minority interest in the Patchen Oaks property based on an equity valuation of $1,066,428.
