Valadorna Undergoes Successful Surgery

Valadorna Undergoes Successful Surgery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Blood Horse

"Though she will require considerable recuperation, in most cases this injury does not prove career ending; her progress will govern all future decisions. We thank trainer Mark Casse, surgeon Dr. Al Ruggles, and both of their teams for the excellent care they have provided our girl," Stonestreet wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumpland 2 min No Morales 1
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 5 min Pam Poovey 8,661
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 9 min Back Door Man 1,075
What does trump mean for you ? 17 min ellie 55
How do I know if a neighbor is on Section 8 or HUd (Jun '11) 29 min PHD 233
Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version 39 min Busy Working Lady 336
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 54 min usa 161,594
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC