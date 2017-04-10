US Chief Justice Roberts decries "par...

US Chief Justice Roberts decries "partisan hostility"

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts prepares to speak at the The John G. Heyburn II Initiative and University of Kentucky College of Law's judicial conference and speaker series in Lexington, Ky. Roberts said Tuesday, April 11, that the "partisan hostility" surrounding the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch is of concern because it could undermine public confidence in the apolitical nature of the judicial system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min George_Jeffersen 162,579
Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Are Going To Pay 13 min The Truth 52
When is trump gonna get rid of the mexicans????? 15 min realusername 10
Trumps the Man 18 min realusername 28
Trump: How's that wall coming along? 20 min realusername 230
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 23 min realusername 245
Trump To North Korea & Russia: Please pay atte... 25 min realusername 12
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,290,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC