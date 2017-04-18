Unruly - Jack Daniels' flight passenger back in Charlotte ... and in jail
Last July, the Lexington, Ky., man had three Jack Daniels on his hour-long flight to Charlotte, attacked the crew and had to be dragged off the plane. Freed on bond, he got engaged the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severely depressed-vehicle trouble
|1 hr
|blah
|23
|7th street
|1 hr
|blah
|9
|gangs in lexington? (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|blah
|98
|our children at risk in lexington school
|2 hr
|worried parent
|9
|scam alert green dot debit cards (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|Frances Anderson
|605
|Melanie lane
|2 hr
|Cindy
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|George Justapose
|163,111
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC