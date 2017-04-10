Two Lanes Of I-75 Southbound Blocked
LEXINGTON, Ky Lexington Police say that two lanes of I-75 southbound were blocked due to a non-injury crash in the center lane. FLEMING COUNTY, KY - Parents in Fleming County were baffled by the choice of an obscene video shown to many elementary students Wednesday.
