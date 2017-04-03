Training to focus on backlog of sexual assault evidence kits
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office says training sessions planned this month will focus on the backlog of sexual assault forensic evidence kits. The three-day training sessions are for law enforcement, prosecutors and victim advocates.
