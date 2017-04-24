The Latest: Hundreds attend meeting w...

The Latest: Hundreds attend meeting with US Rep. Andy Barr

Hundreds of people have packed a high school auditorium for a boisterous town hall-style meeting held by a Republican Kentucky congressman. U.S. Rep. Andy Barr answered questions for about 90 minutes on Monday in Lexington from a mostly hostile audience.

