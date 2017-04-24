Talking Severe Weather

Talking Severe Weather

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

If you're interested in talking about and learning about severe weather and you're in the Lexington radio area, then tune in Wednesday afternoon to Kruser and Crew from 3:00 to 4:00. It's on the AM radio band located at 590.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min Strel 163,495
Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Are Going To Pay 6 min criminaltrum P 60
Trump: How's that wall coming along? 6 min Jealous Much 257
did u all hear that? 11 min blah 4
now come onnn 13 min the ball boy 1
Marching for science 15 min criminaltrum P 35
3.million more jobs on the way 23 min trump 7
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC