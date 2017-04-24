'Take Back The Night' March Held In L...

'Take Back The Night' March Held In Lexington

The chants started in front of the Fayette County Courthouse and continued down Limestone until the marchers arrived on UK's campus. Students from Transy, UK, and supporters from around the community took part in the event.

Lexington, KY

