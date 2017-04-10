Supply Chain News on Will an Uber Model Work for Manufacturing Machine Time

With the huge success of Uber and Airbnb , entrepreneurs have been looking at replicating the basic model to a wide swath of other sectors and applications, from truck freight transportation to home handyman services . So it was inevitable that someone would find a way to try to make it work for manufacturing capacity, an area at once ripe for such digitization yet at the same time with a number of barriers to success.

