Supply Chain News on Will an Uber Mod...

Supply Chain News on Will an Uber Model Work for Manufacturing Machine Time

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: SupplyChainDigest News

With the huge success of Uber and Airbnb , entrepreneurs have been looking at replicating the basic model to a wide swath of other sectors and applications, from truck freight transportation to home handyman services . So it was inevitable that someone would find a way to try to make it work for manufacturing capacity, an area at once ripe for such digitization yet at the same time with a number of barriers to success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SupplyChainDigest News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calipari ESPN Film Tonight 3 min no one and dones 2
Micah Harris WKYT 19 min FYI 5
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 20 min Strel 162,538
i love music any kinda music (Jan '14) 29 min chanel 2
Children are gone 58 min Queen Hillary 4
Want suggestions. What should I do? 1 hr the bro 1
Trumps first 100 days in office 1 hr brightone mohel 26
Where is Barry? 1 hr criminaltrump 56
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC