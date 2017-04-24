Sue F. Hopkins, 80, Casey County, KY
Sue F. Hopkins, 80, Casey County, KY She was a retired General Motors employee. She was a native of Salyersville, KY, a former resident of Liberty, KY, and a resident of Lexington, KY, at the time of her death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Cornfused
|163,317
|Marching for science
|2 hr
|Yatzee
|36
|anyone know ORLANDO LOCKETT (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|William Silverberg
|7
|To answer libturds claim that Trump voters regr...
|6 hr
|Skeeter
|29
|Correct tipping to delivery people
|6 hr
|Bossman
|11
|Mexico American entry fee
|6 hr
|Pepe
|7
|The bible says women should ???
|6 hr
|Revelations
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC