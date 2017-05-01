Study shows microthreaded dental impl...

Study shows microthreaded dental implants can minimize crestal bone loss

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Medical News

Journal of Oral Implantology Tooth loss is not simply an aesthetic problem for adults. It can have severe consequences to overall dental health, including complications with speech, eating, and overcompensation of mouth due to the deficiency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min Pikeville Parent 163,165
Clinton excuses 10 min l hate the Clintons 1
Leggings and yoga pants 10 min Skeeter 45
Jerica L Smith 46 min Brandon 1
Jerica Lauren Smith 49 min Brandon 2
Topix hacked? 50 min VuEIdzMJNcUmpY2P ... 4
Strap play 1 hr play 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,860 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC