Student injured in machete attack at ...

Student injured in machete attack at Transylvania Univ. Read Story AP

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Officials say a student has been injured, another person is in custody and a university has canceled classes following a machete attack at a university coffee shop in central Kentucky. Lexington police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 21 min Lolz 8,717
nafta 22 min Burger Bob 16
Kats suck 22 min Burger Bob 31
Referee harassed 22 min Burger Bob 16
I give bibles to the homeless 39 min Buger Bob 19
Sasha Love Higgins Crook 41 min Buger Bob 12
the good life 42 min Harder 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC