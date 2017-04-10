Pothole Repair Work Continues For Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, announces that this advisory serves as an update for pothole repair work in Fayette County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hilarious
|3 min
|Emily
|13
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|ChromiuMan
|162,388
|What is your Saddest country song?
|15 min
|ANTITHEIST
|25
|Stolen Babies
|25 min
|Very Upset Nanna
|1
|True Liberal Church Needed
|32 min
|Peace Be With You
|100
|The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T...
|41 min
|Lexington Libral
|134
|Trumps first 100 days in office
|44 min
|Lexington Libral
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC