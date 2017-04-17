Officer Involved In Shooting Identified
LEXINGTON, Ky Lexington Police have released the name of the police officer involved in the shooting that happened on Tuesday. Officer Joseph A. Baker, 25, of Lexington, has worked for the Lexington Police Department for 3 years and is a graduate of the Lexington Police Training Academy.
