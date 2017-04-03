NTSB celebrates 50 years of saving lives

NTSB celebrates 50 years of saving lives

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

Fifty years ago a Lexington Air Taxi Beechcraft D-18 crashed shortly after takeoff from Lexington, Kentucky, fatally injuring nine. It was the first major accident investigated by the newly formed National Transportation Safety Board .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chad 8 min Paula 1
True Liberal Church Needed 43 min Kevin FitzMaurice 51
whos the best at tinting windows? 50 min Need to know 2
who knows laura marshall? 59 min hello 2
This is it!!!!! 1 hr Paula 3
Where is Barry? 1 hr Hammer 91
The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T... 1 hr Hammer 117
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Warning for Fayette County was issued at April 05 at 7:47PM EDT

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC