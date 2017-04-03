No one knows what Papa John's 'better...

No one knows what Papa John's 'better ingredients' actually are - but the company is trying to make a big change On Tuesday, the company announced it was testing organic toppings in Lexington, Kentucky, in an effort to maintain its position as the "cleanest label among national pizza chains." According to the company, this test is a first step towards considering if organic toppings are viable on a larger scale.

