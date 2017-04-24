Motorcyclist Dies In Pike Co. Crash

Motorcyclist Dies In Pike Co. Crash

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

KSP says that the preliminary investigation indicated Fred Slone, 40, of Jenkins, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on US 23 in the Dorton community. The stretch of road is a highway work zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any transsexuals in Lexington (Jun '09) 2 min who 86
I give bibles to the homeless 12 min proud American 3
Mexico American entry fee 14 min proud American 16
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 31 min Just Questions 7,315
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 43 min Jealous Much 283
Sasha Love Higgins Thank You For Resigning 1 hr Tesheena 1
Kats suck 1 hr Brenda 25
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC