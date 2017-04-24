Motorcyclist Dies In Pike Co. Crash
KSP says that the preliminary investigation indicated Fred Slone, 40, of Jenkins, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on US 23 in the Dorton community. The stretch of road is a highway work zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any transsexuals in Lexington (Jun '09)
|2 min
|who
|86
|I give bibles to the homeless
|12 min
|proud American
|3
|Mexico American entry fee
|14 min
|proud American
|16
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|31 min
|Just Questions
|7,315
|********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************
|43 min
|Jealous Much
|283
|Sasha Love Higgins Thank You For Resigning
|1 hr
|Tesheena
|1
|Kats suck
|1 hr
|Brenda
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC