Marriott Hosts Bourbon Battle With Local Spin

To celebrate its new $28 million redesign, Washington Marriott Georgetown recently invited two D.C.-area mixologists to compete against two Marriott bartenders to craft the best bourbon cocktail. The city's inaugural Bourbon Battle, which took place March 29, is part of the Marriott Hotels Bourbon Program, which is an on-site food and drink experience for hotel guests.

