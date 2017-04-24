Man arrested in machete attack at uni...

Man arrested in machete attack at university coffee shop

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Police officers and Transylvania University President Seamus Carey, in white shirt, confer at the scene of a stabbing on the school's campus in Lexington, Ky., Friday, April 28, 2017. A student was injured and another was arrested after a machete attack Friday morning at a Transylvania University coffee shop, according to Lexington police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 22 min Lolz 8,717
nafta 22 min Burger Bob 16
Kats suck 22 min Burger Bob 31
Referee harassed 22 min Burger Bob 16
I give bibles to the homeless 39 min Buger Bob 19
Sasha Love Higgins Crook 42 min Buger Bob 12
the good life 43 min Harder 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC