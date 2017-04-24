Man arrested after multi-county chase leads to standoff on I-75
A man is in custody after leading police on multi-county chase on Interstate 75 that ended in a standoff. According to WLEX-TV , the NBC affiliate in Lexington, the chase began near Georgetown in Scott County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anybody ever farted so hard it hurt? (Oct '09)
|57 min
|Hinerick Himmler
|45
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|2 hr
|dazed and confused
|437
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|1st Amendment Audit
|163,419
|now
|3 hr
|lol
|1
|Lotta dong wranglers in Lex
|3 hr
|Lolz
|2
|Bill Bryant WKYT (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|Lol
|18
|Gay People Suck (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Oink
|112
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|jimmy
|7,313
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC