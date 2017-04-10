Lissy Taylor has taken the music scene by storm.
Teenage singer-songwriter Lissy Taylor is returning to her home city of Stoke-on-Trent - after releasing her first album in the U.S. The 17-year-old has recorded with renowned musicians and played various music festivals and gigs while living in the States. Lissy, a former Clayton Hall Academy pupil, moved to Lexington, Kentucky, with her parents when she was 14, after dad Kevin got a job there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Staffordshire.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easter
|31 min
|Skeeter
|34
|A city of bums
|1 hr
|Skeeter
|38
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Pikeville Parent
|162,643
|Workout Anytime 24/7 not family friendly (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Madmember1
|22
|Theft/coupon scam ring at Richmond Road Kroger?
|6 hr
|i had to laugh
|19
|Why delete the arboretum post?
|6 hr
|LEX Retired
|5
|glenn doneghy (Jan '14)
|6 hr
|LEX Retired
|21
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC