Lissy Taylor has taken the music scene by storm.

Teenage singer-songwriter Lissy Taylor is returning to her home city of Stoke-on-Trent - after releasing her first album in the U.S. The 17-year-old has recorded with renowned musicians and played various music festivals and gigs while living in the States. Lissy, a former Clayton Hall Academy pupil, moved to Lexington, Kentucky, with her parents when she was 14, after dad Kevin got a job there.

