Lexington police using social media v...

Lexington police using social media video to solve crimes

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the police department produced 28 videos in 2016, including three surveillance recordings for its website and YouTube channel and for social media. The department's public information officer, Brenna Angel, says that of the 11 surveillance videos posted since Angel joined the department in January 2016, seven have led to charges filed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
you dont do that 1 min gotcha 7
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min Pikeville Parent 163,158
Beggar Story On LEX18 last night 16 min College feller 24
please help 26 min TRUMP DEMOCRAT 5
The bible says men should have short hair 39 min TRUMP DEMOCRAT 23
trump busted for russian propaganda! uncovered! 1 hr Something else 4
How do I know if a neighbor is on Section 8 or HUd (Jun '11) 1 hr Donald 236
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC