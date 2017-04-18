Lexington police using social media video to solve crimes
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the police department produced 28 videos in 2016, including three surveillance recordings for its website and YouTube channel and for social media. The department's public information officer, Brenna Angel, says that of the 11 surveillance videos posted since Angel joined the department in January 2016, seven have led to charges filed.
