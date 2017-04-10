Lexington officers punished for traff...

Lexington officers punished for traffic accidents

The Urban County Council ordered Officer Nathan Barks' to give up his police cruiser for two weeks and Officer Roman Sorrell received a 20-hour suspension without pay. The Herald-Leader reports Barks has been involved in three recent at-fault collisions, two of them in December and a third in February.

