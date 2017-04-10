Lexington officers punished for traffic accidents
The Urban County Council ordered Officer Nathan Barks' to give up his police cruiser for two weeks and Officer Roman Sorrell received a 20-hour suspension without pay. The Herald-Leader reports Barks has been involved in three recent at-fault collisions, two of them in December and a third in February.
