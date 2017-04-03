Lexington Mother Continues To Spread Message Of Peace
LEXINGTON, Ky Hours after a peace walk was held in the same area, a man was shot in Lexington's Duncan Park. The organizer of the event, a Lexington mother whose son was killed by gunfire, said that she'll continue to fight against violence in this city despite the setback.
