Lexington Mother Continues To Spread ...

Lexington Mother Continues To Spread Message Of Peace

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky Hours after a peace walk was held in the same area, a man was shot in Lexington's Duncan Park. The organizer of the event, a Lexington mother whose son was killed by gunfire, said that she'll continue to fight against violence in this city despite the setback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Go Gators 161,861
Taking bids on the wall 4 min Juan Carlos 16
Trump=Failure to society 6 min Laughing at CRYBABY 19
Hey Ella & Other Crybabies: Trump donates Salar... 6 min grabthembythepussy 18
Women sexual harassment 20 min grabthembythepussy 2
Cindy aka nsafunonly from pof 41 min Shane 4
Are their any cuckold couples here in Lexington? (Aug '13) 1 hr Lap up a load 17
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC