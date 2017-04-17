Lexington man receives life sentence ...

Lexington man receives life sentence for distributing Fentanyl

Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - A federal judge has sentenced a Lexington man to life in prison, for illegally distributing drugs that caused an overdose death in Lexington. Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood formally sentenced 28 year-old Joshua Donald Ewing for distribution of fentanyl and heroin resulting in the death of Jeremy Deaton.

