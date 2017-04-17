Lexington man receives life sentence for distributing Fentanyl
Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - A federal judge has sentenced a Lexington man to life in prison, for illegally distributing drugs that caused an overdose death in Lexington. Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood formally sentenced 28 year-old Joshua Donald Ewing for distribution of fentanyl and heroin resulting in the death of Jeremy Deaton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Pikeville Parent
|162,850
|Have you been SCAMED by STEVE HALL, Referation ... (Aug '15)
|9 min
|Mary Mack
|65
|Where is Barry?
|10 min
|loser
|67
|little snowflakes
|16 min
|Not Qualified
|30
|Express Scripts problems and reviews
|20 min
|insurance junk
|2
|Muslims Demand Texas Pig Farmer Move So They Ca...
|47 min
|Kareem Abdula Jabber
|1
|Berkeley protesters
|1 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC