Lexington man receives life sentence for distributing Fentanyl

Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - A federal judge has sentenced a Lexington man to life in prison, for illegally distributing drugs that caused an overdose death in Lexington. Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood formally sentenced 28 year-old Joshua Donald Ewing for distribution of fentanyl and heroin resulting in the death of Jeremy Deaton.

