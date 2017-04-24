Lexington councilwoman indicted on fe...

Lexington councilwoman indicted on felony theft charges

A Lexington councilwoman has been indicted on multiple felony charges related to her former position as the general manager of a Lexington hotel. News outlets report that a Fayette Circuit grand jury indicted 34-year-old Sasha Love Higgins with identify theft, forgery and three counts of theft by deception on Tuesday.

