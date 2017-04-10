Lane Closure Scheduled For New Circle Road/KY 4 In Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, announces that a temporary lane closure is scheduled for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington, Fayette County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my husband has a small one (Mar '15)
|1 min
|Carnie89
|70
|true
|1 min
|meck
|1
|Greg Elvis Hendrix
|3 min
|Weirdo
|4
|c.p.
|5 min
|Judah
|24
|Church Sunday a Question
|6 min
|ANTITHEIST
|25
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|21 min
|Carrie
|385
|Lib tears flow. Border wall coming. Enforcement...
|36 min
|Mac
|3
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Nit
|7,293
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC