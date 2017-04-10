Land Preservation Topic of Next KENA ...

Land Preservation Topic of Next KENA Dinner

9 min ago Read more: Blood Horse

The Kentucky Horse Council has announced the topic for the May Kentucky Equine Networking Association dinner: Saving Ground - Preserving KY's Horse Country. The dinner, presented by the Equine Law Group of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, will be held on May 16, 2017, at Fasig-Tipton in Lexington, Ky.

Lexington, KY

