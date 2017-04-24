Knife attack at Transylvania University leaves 1 student injured, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after an attack at Transylvania University in Lexington that sent a student to a hospital. WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington , is reporting that the attack involved a knife and that the injured female student is expected to be okay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|22 min
|Lolz
|8,717
|nafta
|22 min
|Burger Bob
|16
|Kats suck
|22 min
|Burger Bob
|31
|Referee harassed
|22 min
|Burger Bob
|16
|I give bibles to the homeless
|39 min
|Buger Bob
|19
|Sasha Love Higgins Crook
|42 min
|Buger Bob
|12
|the good life
|43 min
|Harder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC