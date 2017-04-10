Kentucky officer shoots, wounds suspect
Police said in a statement the Lexington officer was patrolling late Tuesday when he noticed the vehicle behind a La Quinta Inn and decided to investigate. The statement said the officer fired at the suspect, who is described as a 26-year-old white man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T...
|6 min
|Blue America
|143
|Where is Barry?
|15 min
|Blue America
|37
|B itch motorcycle clubs (Apr '15)
|22 min
|Mrfloyd40356
|17
|United Airlines
|24 min
|Harrison
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|36 min
|Strel
|162,480
|City of Dallas Hacked
|55 min
|Lvgcds7
|7
|Trump wins again
|1 hr
|Hammer
|12
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Nit
|7,293
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC