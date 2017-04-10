Keeneland Creates Book 1 Bonus for Se...

Keeneland Creates Book 1 Bonus for September Sale

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Blood Horse

The bonus will be split between the seller and buyer. The Lexington sale company will commit $750,000 to the rewards pool for the first year, which will apply to Book 1 graduates of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 28 min Shemalehandler 7,296
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 29 min Devilsdaughter 162,496
Cowboys day shift (Feb '12) 49 min Curious 54
A city of bums 52 min Mike 29
United Airlines 1 hr Hall 5
Stolen Babies 1 hr Very Upset Nanna 5
Where is Barry? 1 hr Ta Ta 42
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC