Jade Girl First Winner for Power Broker

5 hrs ago Read more: Blood Horse

A grade 1-winning 7-year-old son of Pulpit, Power Broker stands for $3,500 at Hill 'n' Dale Farms near Lexington. Campaigned by Gary and Mary West, Power Broker won the 2012 FrontRunner Stakes at Bred in Kentucky by Jamm Ltd., Power Broker is out of the stakes-winning Wild Again mare Shop Again, who is a half sister to grade 2-winning sire One of two starters to date for Power Broker, Cuadra Sureste's Jade Girl won in her fourth start when she scored a three-quarter-length victory Friday going 4 1/2 furlongs.

