"I Am A Kentuckian" Promo Features Diversity In The Bluegrass


A Lexington filmmaker wanted to make a film to display the diversity that he had come to love in Kentucky. Dan Wu, the owner of Atomic Ramen, and Kentucky for Kentucky joined forces to highlight the immigrant population of Kentucky.

