Great-Day-Live 42 mins ago 12:43 p.m.Horses at Keeneland chomping at the bit to begin Spring Racing
Racetrack in Lexington, KY with first post at 1:05 PM. College students will get in free for College Scholarship Day and full-time students can register to win one of ten $1,000 scholarships.
