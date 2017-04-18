Great-Day-Live 31 mins ago 1:15 p.m.Horse betting tips for high-rollers and two-dollar bettors
Deann Stephens is at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky where you can meet with a betting expert who'll share inside tips on finding success at the track. Keeneland's Spring Meet runs Wednesdays through Sundays until April 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do you hate gays (Aug '12)
|2 min
|oprg6378nbBBr
|46
|FOAB verses MOAB
|4 min
|Ned
|5
|Drive for Uber make $1000/wk + $150 sign bonus ...
|5 min
|hfjdfhu
|2
|Beggar Story On LEX18 last night
|7 min
|Beggars Banquet
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|aspx
|163,137
|Cell phone data fraud
|9 min
|Asdfg12345
|1
|our children at risk in lexington school
|25 min
|worried parent
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC