Georgetown Teen Photoshoot Turns Into...

Georgetown Teen Photoshoot Turns Into Lexington Fire Diving Expedition

20 hrs ago

According to emergency management officials, two teenagers had parked their pickup truck to Great Crossing Park to take photos by the water on Saturday. Unfortunately, during the photo session, the truck rolled down the boat ramp into Elkhorn Creek.

Lexington, KY

