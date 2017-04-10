Etherington Sentenced To 30 Years For Death Of Elderly Man
LEXINGTON, Ky A man was given 30 years in prison for the 2014 beating death of a Lexington elderly man. He confessed in court back in February that he killed 87-year-old John Tully at the Old Farm Apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|Pikeville Parent
|162,690
|any women
|7 min
|sweet one
|4
|that moment when...
|28 min
|fisherman
|2
|"alt right" Trump supporting conservatives
|39 min
|Pin Pong
|5
|Ella and Kenya Lindsay Trouble
|1 hr
|Trump Monkey
|11
|Berkeley protesters
|1 hr
|Mean Ol Trumpets
|9
|Black Girl at Clark Pump N Shop Winchester Rd
|1 hr
|Driver
|19
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC