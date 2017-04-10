Etherington Sentenced To 30 Years For...

Etherington Sentenced To 30 Years For Death Of Elderly Man

LEXINGTON, Ky A man was given 30 years in prison for the 2014 beating death of a Lexington elderly man. He confessed in court back in February that he killed 87-year-old John Tully at the Old Farm Apartments.

