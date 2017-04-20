Education 42 mins ago 1:28 p.m.School gets $11M to research links between obesity, cancer
The University of Kentucky says it has received an $11.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to fund a center to study links between obesity and cancer. Leaders at the school in Lexington announced details of the grant on Monday, saying it will fund the UK Center for Cancer and Metabolism over the next five years.
