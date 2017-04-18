Crime Stoppers: Two Steal Purse From ...

Crime Stoppers: Two Steal Purse From Shopping Cart

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky A woman's purse was snatched right out of her shopping cart at the Kroger on Richmond Road. Detective Mark Thomas with the Lexington Police Department said that the incident happened Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min Pikeville Parent 162,957
trump busted for russian propaganda! uncovered! 1 hr The truth about t... 1
I am now a Republican 2 hr Jeremy 7
little snowflakes 2 hr Jeremy 55
Trump: How's that wall coming along? 3 hr Paul 234
gangs in lexington? (Apr '12) 3 hr Marcus 98
the real me 3 hr podunk 1
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 11 hr Nit 7,302
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC