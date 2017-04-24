Couple Celebrates 69th Wedding Anniversary At Lexington Restaurant
LEXINGTON, Ky A Lexington couple celebrating 69 years of marriage knew the exact place to go for their big day. Margaret and David Elam had an anniversary lunch together at the very place they had their first date.
