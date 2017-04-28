Cincinnati man accused in knife attac...

Cincinnati man accused in knife attack at Transylvania University

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Lexington-Herald Leader, quoting police chief Mark Barnard, reports that the assailant was thought to be a former student . A student who witnessed the event told the news station the man may have been inspired by politics in carrying out his machete attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tar heeellllsss win hoooorahhhhhhh 3 min Tessa 5
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min Cornfused 163,609
Kats suck 5 min Tessa 34
Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Are Going To Pay 10 min UnPolitically Cor... 65
I give bibles to the homeless 14 min Thomas 30
The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T... 17 min UnPolitically Cor... 190
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 19 min UnPolitically Cor... 299
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,645,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC