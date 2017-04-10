Calipari ESPN movie premieres in Lexington
ESPN's latest 30 for 30 movie focusing on the career of University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari premiered tonight at the Kentucky Theater in Lexington. " In the media he's this divisive guy, you either love him or you hate him, there's really no middle ground," Daisy said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps the Man
|6 min
|Doc Baily
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|23 min
|Betty
|162,513
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Crazyman57
|7,297
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|1 hr
|Kiss Me
|389
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Im On It
|1,111
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Oscar
|8,693
|Trump wins again
|1 hr
|Blue America
|14
|Where is Barry?
|3 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|43
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC