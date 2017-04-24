Bus crash in Perry County injures 15

A school bus crash in southeast Kentucky has injured 15 people after the driver swerved off the road to avoid hitting a deer. Chief Deputy Tony Eversole of the Perry County Sheriff's Office says the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 a.m. Monday as the driver was traveling on Highway 28 near Gays Creek, about 106 miles southeast of Lexington.

