Bus crash in Perry County injures 15
A school bus crash in southeast Kentucky has injured 15 people after the driver swerved off the road to avoid hitting a deer. Chief Deputy Tony Eversole of the Perry County Sheriff's Office says the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 a.m. Monday as the driver was traveling on Highway 28 near Gays Creek, about 106 miles southeast of Lexington.
