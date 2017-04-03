Blue Skies In The Morning, Possible Storms In The Evening
LEXINGTON, Ky So far, Wednesday has been all blue skies and warm temperatures, but emergency crews say that's how it looks sometimes before dangerous weather. Emergency Management leaders tested the sirens in Fayette County Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
